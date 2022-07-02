Novak Djokovic reached the Round of 16 of Wimbledon 2022 with a straight-sets demolition of his Serbian opponent Miomir Kecmanovic. The three-time defending champion in Mens' Singles category has registered his 35th victory on in a row on the Centre Court of the Championships with a comfortable winning scoreline of 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 and entered the fourth round for 14th time in his career so far.

#1 seed and 6 times champ Novak Djokovic wastes no time to beat compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 and reach the last 16 at Wimbledon. Next? What I think it will be his biggest test till the final: Tim Van Rijthoven, in a match between players in winning streaks on grass pic.twitter.com/Yd5Bi4JxGN — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 1, 2022

