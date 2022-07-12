Novak Djokovic was greeted like a hero by thousands of fans after his arrival at Belgrade following his Wimbledon 2022 victory. The Serbian International beat Nick Kyrgios to lift his seventh Wimbledon title in Men's Singles category. The 21-time Grand Slam winner received a warm welcome from his fans and was hailed as a hero. Novak Djokovic Spends 'Precious Moment' With His Family on Wimbledon Centre Court (Watch Video)

Watch Video:

Thousands of people came tonight to greet one of the greatest Serbian athletes of all time, and a national hero who would rather risk his career than submit to the NWO. Welcome home 🇷🇸 @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/TocVdEtX8v — Based Serbia (@SerbiaBased) July 11, 2022

