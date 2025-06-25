June 25 is a special day in Indian cricket, with Kapil Dev-led India national cricket team winning its first-ever ODI Cricket World Cup in 1983, beating favourites West Indies in a low-scoring final at Lord's. Today (June 25, 2025) marks the 42nd anniversary of the iconic victory where India managed to defend 183 thanks to three-wicket hauls from Madan Lal and Mohinder Amarnath. Batting first, India meandered to 183 in their 60 overs, with contributions from Kris Srikkanth (38), Amarnath (26), and Sandeep Patil (27) as West Indies' pacers wreaked havoc, led by Malcom Marshal, claiming three wickets. India's 1983 ODI Cricket World Cup win remains the most influential sporting event in the country, making the sport a household name. India Made 183 in How Many Overs in the 1983 World Cup Final? Find the Correct Answer Here

Kapil Dev Lifts India's First-Ever ODI World Cup

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 1983 📍 Lord's A historic day & a landmark moment for Indian cricket 🙌🏻#TeamIndia, led by the legendary @therealkapildev clinched the World Cup title 🏆🫡 pic.twitter.com/lATU8lrs2j — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2025

