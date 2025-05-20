The 1983 World Cup is surely going to be remembered as one of the most memorable events, one that saw the start of India emerging onto the scene as a force to be reckoned with. In front of a Lord's Cricket Ground in London, Kapil Dev and his men produced a scintillating performance to overcome favourites West Indies and win the title, then called the Prudential World Cup, going against expectations. Beating the West Indies back at the 1983 World Cup, a side that featured greats of the game like Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes, Viv Richards, Joel Garner and Michael Holding among others was a massive achievement. It is well-known that India had scored 183 runs and went on to win by 43 runs. But in how many overs did India score 183 in the first innings? We will take a look at the answer in this article. Who Hit the Longest Six in Cricket History? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

The West Indies National Cricket Team eyed a hat-trick of ODI World Cup titles heading into the 1983 edition, after having won the first two editions of the tournament, in the years 1975 and 1979. What made India's win even more special is that the India National Cricket Team was far from being reckoned as the favourites to win the 1983 World Cup and yet, the unpredictable nature of the game of cricket once again was seen when Kapil Dev and his team stunned the then reigning champions to win the title.

What is Googlies on Google?

Google, the popular search engine, has launched an interesting and fun online game for fans, known as 'Googlies on Google'. This game comprises questions which users encounter when they visit the search engine to browse something. And the catch here is that while the answers to these questions seem to be pretty obvious and straightforward, they aren't! And that is why these questions have been named 'Googlies', which is derived from cricket and refers to a delivery bowled by a leg-spinner that goes the other way, flummoxing a batter. Who Has the Record for Scoring the Most Runs in One Over in Test Cricket? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

India Made 183 in How Many Overs in 1983 World Cup Final?

India had lost the toss in the 1983 World Cup final against West Indies and were asked to bat first. And things did not go too well for Kapil Dev and his team as they were bowled out for 183 runs in 54.4 overs. Yes, you read that right! The first two editions of the Cricket World Cup were 60-over tournaments instead of the conventional 50-over ones we are acquainted with. However, the trend changed starting with the 1987 World Cup, which was held in India and Pakistan, where the matches had 50 overs per side. And this format is still followed today. In How Many Ways Can a Batter Be Dismissed in Cricket? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

India vs West Indies 1983 World Cup Final Highlights

#OnThisDay in 1983, a moment of triumph for India 🌟 Kapil Dev led them to their first @cricketworldcup win with a 43-run victory over West Indies in the final 🏆 pic.twitter.com/u3oewIaJnX — ICC (@ICC) June 25, 2021

India's top-scorer in the 1983 World Cup final was Kris Srikkanth, who struck 38 runs off 57 deliveries and there were contributions from Sandeep Patil (27), Mohinder Amarnath (26), Madan Lal (17) and also captain Kapil Dev (15). Defending a 184-run target against a powerful batting line-up as that of the West Indies National Cricket Team in the 1983 World Cup final, perhaps was unthinkable but Kapil Dev and his men ensured that they made history in London that day. Mohinder Amarnath and Madan Lal were the stars for the India National Cricket Team with the ball that day, picking up three wickets each, while Balwinder Sandhu got two. Kapil Dev and Roger Binny were also amongst the wickets as India bowled West Indies out for 140 runs in 52 overs, winning the 1983 World Cup title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2025 08:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).