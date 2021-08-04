Russian athlete Vitalina Batsarashkina is the first female shooter to claim three medals at the same Olympic Games as she wins women's 25m pistol at Tokyo 2020. The 24-year-old added to her impressive medal haul after she won gold in the 10m air pistol and silver 10m air pistol mixed teams earlier this week. Interestingly, at the Olympic games, we could see a Witcher medallion hanging from her pants and some Witcher illustrations on her shooting glasses. Now on returning home, she gets a grand welcome The Witcher way.

Medallist Vitalina Batsarashkina's Welcome on Home Soil

Remember #Tokyo2020 gold medalist, Vitalina Batsarashkina, wearing @witchergame medallion? 🥇 Well, this is how she was welcomed back home 🎶@witchernetflix would be proud!#Witcher pic.twitter.com/XGT41JYhJ3 — Paweł BANAN Panasiuk (@pawpanasiuk) August 4, 2021

