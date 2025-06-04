The Witcher 4 game footage was released and rendered using Unreal Engine 5.6, offering stunning visuals. CD PROJEKT RED, the game developer behind the upcoming title The Witcher 4, shared the clip of Ciri showing the graphics and texture quality. The game is set to launch in 2026 and succeed one of the most popular open-world RPG games - The Witcher 3. Unreal Engine 5.6 allows large-scale open-world games to run smoothly at 60 fps on current-gen hardware, animate rig directly in-engine and offer many other key upgrades for enhanced visual and gameplay. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, June 4, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

The Wither 4 Gameplay Footage Released by CD PROJECT RED Built on Unreal Engine 5.6

Direct from the State of Unreal, we are excited to share The Witcher tech demo! #UnrealFest In collaboration with @UnrealEngine, our teams are working together to bring you a world that is more immersive than ever in The Witcher 4. Take a peek at how we’re using Unreal Engine 5… pic.twitter.com/yUlOJ2M4A3 — The Witcher (@thewitcher) June 3, 2025

