CD Projekt RED, the studio behind the widely popular open-world fantasy game The Witcher 3, confirmed to release the sequel, The Witcher 4, in 2026. The Witcher 3 was one of the best-selling and most captivating open-world games in the past decade, and the series fans expect the story to continue with The Witcher 4 game. Geralt of Rivia will return to The Witcher 4, but Ciri will reportedly be the main character. The game is expected to offer next-gen graphics, gameplay for combat, magic and a deeply interwoven story. PlayStation Spring Sale Announced: Sony PlayStation Offers up to 75% Discount on Popular Games Including Elden Ring, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Other Titles.

The Witcher 4 Coming in 2026 With Ciri Being Protagonist

CD Projekt RED confirms 'THE WITCHER 4' will release after 2026 pic.twitter.com/JLIbPTB65L — ScreenTime (@screentime) March 25, 2025

