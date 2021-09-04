Having won two medals at Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Avani Lekhara now gets another reason to shine for the country as she is chosen to be India's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony on September 5, Sunday. She won a gold medal in women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 and a bronze in women's 60m rifle 3 positions SH1 event at Tokyo. However, India's Para-athletes have been exceptional in the current season of the multinational event as they've registered a total of 17 medals to India's tally, which has beaten the combined tally from 1968 to 2016.

Avani Lekhara's Flag-Bearer News

