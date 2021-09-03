Avani Lekhara on Friday, won the bronze medal in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 Event at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 and congratulations poured in from all corners.

Check out some reactions below:

More glory!

More glory at the Tokyo #Paralympics. Elated by the stupendous performance of @AvaniLekhara. Congratulations to her on bringing home the Bronze medal. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. #Praise4Para — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2021

'Amazing Avani'

India’s 🇮🇳 Golden Girl - Amazing Avani !!!@AvaniLekhara has been absolutely awesome at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics by winning her 2nd medal ! History has been made ! 🥉in Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 final#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/ljIwXls9UM — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 3, 2021

See this tweet by VVS Laxman:

And @AvaniLekhara does India proud a second time at the Games, winning a #Bronze with a score of 445.9! 🔥 1⃣2⃣ medals now for India. #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ShootingParaSport pic.twitter.com/XnzRj0N7Bf — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 3, 2021

Deepa Malik was full of praise for Avani:

'Take a bow'

.@AvaniLekhara, take a bow young lady! A Bronze in 50m Rifle to add to your historic Gold at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. A performance for the ages! Many Congratulations #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 3, 2021

History created:

And #AvaniLekhara creates history!!! The first ever woman from India to win a #paralympics to win a gold in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final! #shootingParaSport #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/RMGM4DzMMX — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) August 30, 2021

Absolutely incredible!

