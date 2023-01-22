Glover Texeria is up against Jamaal Hill in the main card event of the (Ultimate Fighting Championship) UFC 283. The UFC 283 will be telecast live in India on Sony Sports Ten 1/HD. The live streaming online of UFC 283 is available on SonyLIV. Fans can watch free streaming of UFC 283 in India on JioTV mobile app.

UFC 283 Live Streaming and Telecast in India

After 2 years, Brazil will witness a brutal battle between two fighters @gloverteixeira vs @JamahalH at the #UFC283 Main Event for The Light Heavyweight Title 😤 Watch the LIVE coverage tomorrow from 8:30am Onwards Only On #SonySportsNetwork 📺#GloverTeixeira #JamahalHill pic.twitter.com/iVAJ8k45kP — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)