Merab Dvalishvili has defeated Cory Sandhagen by unanimous decision in the Ultimate Fighting Championship 320 Co-Main event. Merab Dvalishvili managed to retain the title with a one-sided unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen in the UFC 320 Co-Main event men's bantamweight, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The bout went for five rounds before the unanimous decision was made. The judges scored the fight 49-45, 49-45, 49-46 for the machine. The 34-year-old Merab Dvalishvili has now extended his winning streak to 14 matches and also made history by becoming the first UFC fighter to record 100 takedowns. Jiri Prochazka Completes Stunning Comeback, Knocks Out Khalil Rountree Jr in Third Round at UFC 320 After Dropping Early Rounds.

Merab Dvalishvili Retains UFC 320 Co-Main Event Bantamweight Title

THE MACHINE STAYS KING 🇬🇪👑@MerabDvalishvil defeats Cory Sandhagen at #UFC320 by Unanimous Decision to remain the bantamweight champion of the world! pic.twitter.com/lkbosPkTCq — UFC (@ufc) October 5, 2025

