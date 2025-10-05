Jiri Prochazka defeated Khalil Rountree Jr. by third-round knockout in the Ultimate Fighting Championship 320 light heavyweight bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Khalil Rountree Jr. did win the first three rounds, on all three judges’ scorecards. But it was Jiri Prochazka who made a remarkable comeback in the third round, cornering Rountree against the cage and unleashing a three-punch combination that ended with a left hook to drop the opponent. The UFC 320 bout loss marks the second defeat in three matches for Khalil Rountree, and back-to-back wins by third-round knockout for Jiri Prochazka. 29-Year-Old Youssef Zalal Defeats Veteran Josh Emmett by Submission at UFC 320 Featherweight Fight To Secure Eighth Straight Victory.

Jiri Prochazka Beats Khalil Rountree Jr

EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED ALWAYS WITH HIM 😳@Jiri_BJP earns the late knockout tonight to add another finish to his legacy! [ #UFC320 | LIVE NOW on @ESPN PPV ] pic.twitter.com/ud243xI9QS — UFC (@ufc) October 5, 2025

