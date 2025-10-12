Looking to overcome a harrowing knockout loss, hometown hero Charles Oliveira stepped into the Octagon in front of a jam-packed Farmasi Arena for UFC Rio against Mateusz Gamrot in their lightweight main-event bout, which the Brazilian won via submission, taking a win in the second round itself. Oliveira went after Gamrot from the first round itself, and eventually took the contest to the canvas in the second, where the former UFC lightweight champion applied a choke, forcing his opponent to tap out. With this win, Oliveira took his win-loss record to 7-0 in UFC matches in Brazil, and remained undefeated on home soil. This win was Oliveira's 24th in UFC history, tying the MMA athlete with Neil Magny on joint second, with Jim Miller leading the most wins in Ultimate Fighting Championship charts with 27. Alex Pereira Reclaims World Light Heavyweight Title, Defeats Magomed Ankalaev In First Round Via TKO at UFC 320 Main Event.

Charles Oliveira Makes Mateusz Gamrot Submit

THE LION DOESN'T CARE IF HIS OPPONENT CHANGES‼️@CharlesDoBronxs add another submission to his resume at #UFCRio! pic.twitter.com/ifmEmX5IdT — UFC (@ufc) October 12, 2025

