In the Ultimate Fighting Championship 320 Main Event fight, Alex Pereira defeated Magomed Ankalaev by first-round TKO to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight championship. The UFC 320 main event took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The Ankalaev vs Pereira 2 UFC 320 main event light heavyweight bout went for only 1 minute and 20 seconds. Back in UFC 313, Magomed Ankalaev had beaten Alex Pereira by unanimous decision to win the belt. Today, Alex Pereira reclaims the title. Merab Dvalishvili Remains World Bantamweight Champion, Defeats Cory Sandhagen by Unanimous Decision at UFC 320 in Title Bout.

UFC 320 Light Heavyweight Title Winner: Alex Pereira

IT'S POATAN'S BELT 🗿🏆 Alex Pereira defeats Magomed Ankalaev at #UFC320 by TKO to become the light heavyweight champion of the world! pic.twitter.com/PunuLaXYMU — UFC (@ufc) October 5, 2025

