Valtteri Bottas won the pole position in the Brazilian Grand Prix 2021 qualifying round on Saturday, November 13. The 36-year old British driver would thus start as a favourite in Sunday's race.

Watch the Video Here:

Your polesitter for Sunday's race in Sao Paulo 👌@ValtteriBottas defended hard for 24 laps to win the Sprint!#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/fFCi2iK2JB — Formula 1 (@F1) November 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)