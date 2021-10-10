Valtteri Bottas won the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix that was run in damp conditions. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez finished second and third respectively. “It’s been a while. It feels good. From my side, that’s one of the best races I’ve had. It’s not easy to choose the strategy here in these conditions. It feels like a well-earned victory,” Valtteri said after the win.

