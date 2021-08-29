Vinod Kumar wins a bronze medal in the Men's discus throw F52 event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Kumar registered an Asian record with a score of 19.91 to secure himself a podium finish.

And in no time another medal from #VinodKumar, today has been special.. he took to sports in late 30s and now at 42yrs creating an Asian Record and winning a @Paralympics medal. True grit and determination. #Bronze @ianuragthakur @narendramodi @Media_SAI #Praise4Para @Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/uWyoPasUef — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 29, 2021

