9 Hours is the upcoming hostage drama series written by popular filmmaker, Krish Jagarlamudi. Directed by Jacob Verghese and Niranjan Kaushik, the trailer gives a glimpse of the hostage situation taken place in a bank and how lives are affected. Starring Taraka Ratna, Ajay, Vinod Kumar, Madhu Shalini, Ravi Varma, Preethi Asrani, Ankith Koyya among others, 9 Hours is all set to be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on June 2.

Watch The Trailer Of 9 Hours Below:

