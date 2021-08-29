Para-athlete Vinod Kumar would have to wait a little longer for his bronze medal as the results have been currently put on hold due to a classification review.

See the official confirmation here:

#ParaAthletics Update Tokyo 2020 #Paralympics Discus Throw F52 Final event result is currently on hold due to classification review. Watch this space for updates#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/vU9CnBnhef — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)