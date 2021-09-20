Pramod Bhagat, who won a gold medal for India in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 took to Twitter to share a gift that the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who is his 'idol'. Sachin had shared the jersey which he wore for his iconic 200th Test match with a special note for Pramod written on it.

Check his post here:

My adrenaline was running high while opening this gift sent to me by my idol @sachin_rt , he stole my heart yet again by gifting me the Jersey worn by him in his 200th Test match for India 🇮🇳 , words are falling short. Thank you Sir Sachin Tendulkar for this wonderful gift 🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/VSiAd22P2o — Pramod Bhagat (@PramodBhagat83) September 20, 2021

