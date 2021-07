Virender Sehwag has lauded Kamalpreet Kaur at the finals of the discus throw even Tokyo Olympics 2020. The finals will be held on August 2, 2021. Sehwag posted a tweet on social media and wrote, "Kamaal kar diya aapne."

KAMAAL kar diya aapne #KamalpreetKaur . Two more days and we can witness HISTORY! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/oh1337mnVP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 31, 2021

