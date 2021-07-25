Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan would compete in the Men's Laser round race 1 on July 25th, Sunday. The event has a scheduled start time of 10:30 am and will be streamed live on SonyLIV and is likely to be telecasted on Sony Sports Channels and DD Sports.

See the tweet here:

Vishnu Saravanan will compete in the Men's Laser round race 1 on 25th July 2021 at 11:05 AM IST. Watch this space for live updates on the game!#sailing#Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/iP3ZYgQPEI — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 24, 2021

