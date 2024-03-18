World-famous American boxer Floyd Mayweather visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Monday, March 18, 2024. Mayweather was accompanied by his wife and the video of him visiting the temple is going viral on social media. Mayweather is one of the wealthiest global boxers and has won over 15 major world championships. Star Boxer Floyd Mayweather Wishes Virat Kohli and Team India Ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final (Watch Video)

Floyd Mayweather Visits Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai

