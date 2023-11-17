Indian Cricket Team has shown a great run of form at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and cruised to the final of the competition without facing much trouble. Now they are all set to take on five-time champions Australia in the final for the title. Ahead of that star boxer Floyd Mayweather, who won 15 major world championships in professional boxing, wished Virat Kohli and Indian Cricket Team for the final. Fans loved the video and made it viral immediately. 'Incredible to Finally Visit...' Football Legend David Beckham Pens Down Heartfelt Note On His Experience In India (See Instagram Post).

Floyd Mayweather Wishes Virat Kohli and Indian Cricket Team

Boxer Floyd Mayweather wishing Kohli & Indian team for qualifying into the final. 👊 - Kohli, Global icon. 🐐pic.twitter.com/EdF8XeweCU — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 17, 2023

