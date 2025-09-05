Two legendary boxers Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather have agreed to face each other in an exhibition fight. The exact date and precise location of the Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather fight are yet to be known. However, it has been learned from a report in TMZ that both boxers have signed contracts for the fight, "currently scheduled for sometime in the spring of 2026." This will be an exhibition fight, but it must be noted that the legend Mike Tyson is currently aged 59 years, while Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 48 years old. Both former American boxers hold impressive records. Floyd Mayweather enjoys a perfect record of 50-0, while Mike Tyson's is 50-7. Jake Paul Lifts ‘Best Friend’ Mike Tyson on His Shoulders During US President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Party (Watch Video).

Floyd Mayweather vs Mike Tyson

