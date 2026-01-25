World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) returns to the Bell Centre in Montreal on January 25 for the 43rd edition of the iconic Saturday Night's Main Event. This high-stakes special serves as the final stop on the "Road to Royal Rumble," featuring a massive number-one contender’s match and a grudge match involving Cody Rhodes. Saturday Night's Main Event January 2026 will happen on January 24 (January 25 in India) and will begin at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans will have TV viewing options for John Cena's final match as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasting partner in India, and can find a live telecast on Sony Ten 2, 3, and 4 TV channels. Indian audiences can find an online viewing option for Saturday Night's Event on the Sony LIV app and website as well. Fact Check: Did Babar Azam Receive WWE Championship Belt From Roman Reigns, Big Show and John Cena During BBL 2025-26? Here's the Truth.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event January 2026 Live

First #SNME of 2026. All gas. No brakes. 🔥 Watch Saturday Night's Main Event on Jan 25, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #WWE #WWEIndia pic.twitter.com/0qkJRArKlM — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 22, 2026

