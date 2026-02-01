The professional wrestling world witnessed the end of an era on Saturday as AJ Styles officially retired from in-ring competition. The former two-time WWE Champion lost a high-stakes Career vs. Victory match against Gunther at the 2026 Royal Rumble, held at the Riyadh Season Stadium. In a gruelling 24-minute encounter, Styles showcased his signature agility but ultimately succumbed to Gunther's relentless power. The Ring General secured the win by trapping Styles in a devastating sleeper hold, causing the veteran to pass out. Styles, known as The Phenomenal One, leaves behind a 28-year legacy. Since his shock WWE debut in 2016. John Cena Retires: WWE Icon Passes the Baton to Next Generation, Taps out Gunther in Final Pro Wrestling Match of His Illustrious Career.

