WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode on October 3 is set to take place at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio and it has the ingredients of becoming a great show. We are on the road to WWE Crown Jewel 2025 and every feud on the show is important in regard to the final match card of the PLE (Premium Live Event). WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to start at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch WWE live telecast on any TV channel due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans do have an online viewing option as they can watch WWE live streaming on the Netflix app and website, but after purchasing a subscription. WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Match Card and Live Streaming Details

