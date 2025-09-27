After an unimpressive first-ever Wrestlepalooza 2025, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will look to get back to normal business when their high-profile WWE Crown Jewel Premier Live Event (PLE) comes calling. The WWE Crown Jewel 2025 PLE will be special, as this will be the first time the event will be staged outside Saudi Arabia, and will take place in Australia, and will feature wrestlers from both brands, RAW and SmackDown. In this article, we will look at all the details about the Crown Jewel 2025 PLE, including date, time, and viewing options in India. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results: Brock Lesnar Destroys John Cena, Cody Rhodes Retains Undisputed Title, CM Punk and AJ Lee Beat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch and Other Exciting Highlights.

The main highlight of Crown Jewel PLE have been the singles matches pitting men's and women's world champions from RAW and SmackDown against each other in a bid to determine the best of the best. Interestingly, this will also be the last time John Cena steps into a wrestling ring in Australia as a performer, having already announced his retirement at the end of 2025. So far, three matches have been confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel PLE, which include the likes of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Tiffany Stratton, and Stephanie Vaquer making in-ring appearances.

When and Where is WWE Crown Jewel 2025? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST?

The WWE Crown Jewel 2025 will be hosted in Perth, Australia, and will take place at RAC Arena. The Crown Jewel 2025 PLE will take place on Saturday, October 11. The Crown Jewel 2025 will begin at 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Watch John Cena Notch Up His 99th PLE Win as 17-Time World Champion Pins Logan Paul in Hard-Fought Match at WWE Clash in Paris 2025 (See Video Highlights).

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Match Card

Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins - WWE Crown Jewel Championship

John Cena vs AJ Styles

Stephanie Vaquer vs Tiffany Stratton - WWE Women's Crown Jewel Championship

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details?

Netflix are WWE's international and India broadcast new partner; however, live telecast viewing options of all World Wrestling Entertainment programming are unavailable on television, which will prevent fans from watching Crown Jewel 2025 PLE on TV. The online streaming viewing option of Crown Jewel 2025 will be available on Netflix's app and website, which will require a subscription.

