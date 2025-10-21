It is official now. CM Punk is set to face Jey Uso for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event after Seth Rollins was stripped of the title due to injury. The 'Visionary' was attacked by his group Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, last week on Raw after he had won the WWE Crown Jewel Championship at Crown Jewel and had to be taken for surgery as a result. WWE Raw General Manager announced that there would be a Battle Royal to determine the no 1 contender who will face CM Punk for the title. Jey Uso dumped his brother Jimmy Uso and LA Knight and Dominik Mysterio at the end to earn his opportunity at winning the gold for a second time in his career. John Cena Last Match in WWE: Tickets for 17-Time World Champion's Final Match on Sale Now, Here's How to Buy.

CM Punk to Face Jey Uso for Vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship

CM PUNK vs. JEY USO. WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH. SATURDAY NIGHT'S MAIN EVENT. 🏆 WHO WILL BE THE NEXT WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION? pic.twitter.com/C7qZCRzjLJ — WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2025

