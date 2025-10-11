After weeks of subpar SmackDown, the WWE delivered on one of the best episodes of Friday Night SmackDown ahead of the Crown Jewel 2025 PLE due on October 11. The main event saw Aleister Black beat Damian Priest in a Last Man Standing match after using a fireball in the dying moments of the match, as Crown Jewel PLE rivals Tiffany Straton and Stephanie Vaquer earned themselves a tag-team win. Undisputed champion Cody Rhodes lashed out and called out at WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for being single-minded, and doubted the latter's ability to beat the former. Solo Sikao and MFT disrupted Sami Zayn's United States Title Match with Shinsuke Nakamura, while The Wyatt Sicks retained their championship belts, only for MFT members to confront. Fans can check out WWE SmackDown results and other highlights below. WWE Superstar AJ Styles Confirms Retirement Rumours; Former TNA Champion To Bid In-Ring Career Adieu in 2026 (Watch Video).

WWE SmackDown Highlights

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (WWE). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)