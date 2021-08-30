Yogesh Kathuniya will compete in the Men's Discus Throw Final event in the F56 category at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The clash has a start time of 06:05 AM IST and will be telecasted on Eurosport and DD Sports channels with live streaming available on Discovery plus. You can also check live updates of the event from the official website.

It’s going to be an action packed day tomorrow as well for #TeamIndia at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics Set your alarms for 30th Aug and get ready to #Cheer4India with your encouraging messages#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/ZkYoRrf55a — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 29, 2021

