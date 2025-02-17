Days ago, Pakistani actor Feroze Khan decided to step into the ring to take on social media influencer Rahim Pardesi. Things although, didn't go well for him as Pardesi triumphed at the end of the bout and secured a comfortable victory. The match, which lasted five minutes, ended with Rahim securing a decisive victory, scoring 4-1 against Feroze. Despite both fighters giving it their all, Feroze lost his focus at a crucial moment, allowing Rahim to capitalize and land some solid punches. Despite it being an intense encounter, both fighters shook hands after the match, praising each other’s performances. Lionel Messi Challenged to Boxing Match? YouTuber, Wrestler Logan Paul Challenges Inter Miami Star to Settle Lawsuit (Watch Video).

YouTuber Rahim Pardesi Defeats Pakistani Actor Feroze Khan in Intense Boxing Encounter

‼️Famous Pakistani influencer Rahim Pardesi has won his boxing match today against Pakistani actor Feroze Khan by split decision. The event also featured a masked fighter & a women fight with hijabs🥊👀 pic.twitter.com/uxmm87pgXK — IFN (@IfnBoxing) February 15, 2025

