Logan Paul launched Prime beverage while Lionel Messi entered the segment with MAS+ band. Both the brands faced each other in legal battle about the design and packaging. Lionel Messi backed beverage Mas+ vs Logan Paul’s Prime legal battle is still ongoing and the YouTuber-turned-pro wrestler has thrown the gauntlet out to the Argentine football legend calling him out for a boxing match. Watch the video below. MLS 2025 to Start On February 22! Lionel Messi Showcases Elite Skills in Advertisement After Super Bowl 2025as Broadcaster AppleTV Confirms Date.

Logan Paul Challenges Lionel Messi to Boxing Match

Logan Paul just called out Lionel Messi for a boxing match to settle their lawsuit 😭 pic.twitter.com/TOZsBGXXnO — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)