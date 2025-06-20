16 billion passwords have reportedly leaked in what is being called the largest data breach passwords ever uncovered. As per reports, researchers found that a massive hack exposed login credentials from major platforms. The data breach was allegedly caused by several infostealers malware to steal login details from infected devices. As per a report of Cybernews, researchers have discovered 30 exposed datasets containing a total of 16 billion passwords, with individual sets ranging from millions to over 3.5 billion records each. As per a report of Forbes, researchers revealed that the exposed data could grant access to “pretty much any online service imaginable, from Apple, Facebook, and Google, to GitHub, Telegram, and various government services.” FBI has reportedly warned people not to click on links in SMS messages. What Is a Zero-Click Hack? Know All About New ‘Interaction-Less’ Attack by Cybercriminals That Recently Compromised WhatsApp, Steps To Prevent and Stay Safe.

16 Billion Passwords Leaked

🚨 BREAKING: 16 BILLION PASSWORDS LEAKED: APPLE, GOOGLE, FACEBOOK USERS EXPOSED What’s being called the largest password leak in history has just been confirmed: 16 billion login credentials, many from major platforms like Apple, Google, Facebook, GitHub, and more, are now… pic.twitter.com/2Sxod46Hha — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)