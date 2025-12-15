Telegram has introduced a new update introducing various key features for the users. These new Telegram features include passkeys, which allow users to log in instantly using a PIN or biometric data such as Face ID and fingerprints, eliminating the need for SMS codes. Passkeys work anywhere, even during travel or if SMS service is unavailable, and the encrypted keys are stored on the device and can sync with password managers like iCloud or Google. Gift Purchase Offers allow users to make secure offers to buy gifts from other profiles using Stars or TON, with payment protection and instant refunds if an offer expires or is rejected. The update also enables users to add audio from their profile to stories, making content more engaging and interactive across the platform. ‘Grok Imagine Radically Better Now’: Elon Musk Says Video Generation Capabilities by Grok AI Chatbot Improved Since Its Launch.

Telegram New Update Introduces New Features

In the latest Telegram update: 🔑 Create a passkey to instantly log in to Telegram without SMS codes. 🎁 Make offers to buy gifts directly from other users. 🎶 Add music to stories from your profile playlist. and much more 👇https://t.co/S6Ybf8y66y — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) December 15, 2025

