Bharti Airtel has teamed up with Apple to offer its customers access to Apple TV+ streaming services and Apple Music. The collaboration brings popular content and music to Airtel’s customers with Home Wi-Fi and postpaid users, with plans starting from INR 999. Home Wi-Fi customers can enjoy Apple TV+ on multiple devices. Postpaid users will get access to Apple TV+ and will get six months of free Apple Music. Airtel customers can enjoy premium entertainment, including hit drama and comedy series, documentaries, and content for kids and families. ‘AI Will Improve Everything’: Elon Musk Reacts to Satya Nadella’s Post on Artificial Intelligence Being Used for Agriculture for Data Analysis.

Airtel Partners with Apple

