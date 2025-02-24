Elon Musk recently posted on X saying that artificial intelligence would improve everything. Elon Musk recently posted on X saying that artificial intelligence would improve everything. Musk reacted to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's video on how AI could impact the agriculture. He said in a video that farmers could anlayse the crop data, translate it into knowledge and make a decision. Grok Voice Personalities: xAI Chatbot Gets Multiple Personalities To Interact With, Each Responds Differently Based on User’ Choice.

Elon Musk on Satya Nadella's AI in Agriculture Video

AI will improve everything https://t.co/KqBvDC9ljl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)