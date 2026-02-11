Airtel AI-Powered Fraud Alert Protection System Launched To Combat Spam and OTP Banking Scams

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Airtel has introduced an AI-powered Fraud Alert Protection system aimed at combating spam and preventing OTP-related banking fraud. The new solution provides real-time alerts during incoming calls, warning users of potentially risky situations before they share sensitive one-time passwords. Designed as a proactive, network-level safeguard, the technology combines advanced artificial intelligence with human oversight to address vulnerabilities commonly exploited by fraudsters. By intervening at critical moments, Airtel seeks to reduce financial scams and enhance customer security. The company said the initiative reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening digital safety and delivering a more secure network experience across India. Bengaluru Techie Loses INR 1.5 Lakh in ‘AI Girlfriend’ S*xtortion Scam Using Deepfake Video.

Airtel Launches AI OTP Fraud Protection

Airtel Unveils AI‑Powered Fraud Alert Protection: Real‑Time Defense Against OTP Scams. Airtel is stepping up its fight against spam and financial fraud with the launch of its cutting‑edge AI‑powered Fraud Alert Protection, delivering real‑time safeguards against OTP‑related… — Bharti Airtel (@airtelnews) February 11, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Airtel X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).