Airtel AI-Powered Fraud Alert Protection System Launched To Combat Spam and OTP Banking Scams
Airtel has launched an AI-powered Fraud Alert Protection system to tackle spam calls and OTP-related banking scams. The network-level solution provides real-time warnings during suspicious calls, helping users avoid sharing sensitive one-time passwords. The initiative aims to strengthen digital security and protect customers from rising financial fraud risks across India.
Airtel has introduced an AI-powered Fraud Alert Protection system aimed at combating spam and preventing OTP-related banking fraud. The new solution provides real-time alerts during incoming calls, warning users of potentially risky situations before they share sensitive one-time passwords. Designed as a proactive, network-level safeguard, the technology combines advanced artificial intelligence with human oversight to address vulnerabilities commonly exploited by fraudsters. By intervening at critical moments, Airtel seeks to reduce financial scams and enhance customer security. The company said the initiative reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening digital safety and delivering a more secure network experience across India. Bengaluru Techie Loses INR 1.5 Lakh in ‘AI Girlfriend’ S*xtortion Scam Using Deepfake Video.
Airtel Launches AI OTP Fraud Protection
Airtel Unveils AI‑Powered Fraud Alert Protection: Real‑Time Defense Against OTP Scams.
Airtel is stepping up its fight against spam and financial fraud with the launch of its cutting‑edge AI‑powered Fraud Alert Protection, delivering real‑time safeguards against OTP‑related…
— Bharti Airtel (@airtelnews) February 11, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).