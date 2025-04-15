Airtel SIM can now be delivered to your doorstep in 10 minutes with a new service launched on Blinkit. Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, shared the update in a post on April 15, 2025. Customers can now order an Airtel SIM online and choose between a new prepaid or postpaid connection. The post read, “Airtel India has also created a new flow which allows customers to complete SIM activation with a simple self-verification using Aadhaar at home - no store visits, no paperwork.” The service has been rolled out in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, Lucknow and more cities in India. Apple Products Now Available on Blinkit With 10-Minute Delivery in Major Indian Cities; Check Details.

Airtel SIM Home Delivery Now on Blinkit

Get an Airtel SIM delivered in 10 minutes on Blinkit! Starting today, customers can get a SIM delivered and choose to get a new prepaid or postpaid connection, or switch their existing number to Airtel.@airtelindia has also created a new flow which allows customers to complete… pic.twitter.com/ceYJueK4lm — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) April 15, 2025

