Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, announced a new service for Apple fans across India. The quick commerce platform now offers a wide range of Apple products, which include the MacBook Air, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and various accessories, all delivered within 10 minutes. The service has been launched in several major cities in India. It includes Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Apple Intelligence To Be Available in Localised English for Indian Market in April With Release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4 and macOS Sequoia 15.4.

Blinkit Introduces 10-Minute Delivery for Apple Products

New launch on Blinkit 🚨 You can now get MacBook Air, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and other Apple accessories delivered in 10 minutes! We've started delivering in - Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Kolkata! pic.twitter.com/Az3VJd3EoE — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) February 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)