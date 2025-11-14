Lava Agni 4 will launch in India on November 20, 2025, with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The successor to the Lava Agni 3 will feature 50MP dual rear horizontally-aligned cameras and a premium design with an aluminium frame. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Lava Agni 4 will sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED punch-hole display with 10-bit colour depth, a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and a peak brightness of 2,400 nits. It is expected to come with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP front-facing camera, all capable of recording 4K videos at 60 fps. The device may run on Android 15 and is expected to be priced around INR 25,000 and above. OnePlus 15R Launch Date in India: Know When OnePlus Will Launch Its Premium Mid-Range Model With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Expected Price, Specifications and Features Here.

Lava to Launch AGNI 4 In India on November 20

A design that whispers excellence. Which detail would you call the signature of Agni 4? A special surprise for the most interesting answer. Launching on 20.11.25🔥🔥🔥🔥#Agni4 #ComingSoon #LavaMobiles pic.twitter.com/Dzip3qr9oG — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) November 14, 2025

