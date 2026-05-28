Ask YouTube: Google Introduces New AI-Powered Conversational Search Feature Launched for Premium Members
Google has launched Ask YouTube, a conversational AI-powered search feature that helps users discover videos using natural language questions and follow-up prompts. The tool delivers structured responses by combining relevant long-form videos and Shorts. Currently available to YouTube Premium users in the United States.
Google has introduced Ask YouTube, an advanced conversational search experience designed to transform how users find content on YouTube. The new feature allows users to ask complex, natural language questions such as planning a road trip along the California coast or getting tips on teaching a child to ride a bike. It supports follow-up questions and delivers structured, interactive responses by combining relevant long-form videos and Shorts from across YouTube’s vast library. Ask YouTube is currently available to YouTube Premium members in the United States, with a wider global rollout planned soon. The update strengthens YouTube’s position as an intelligent video discovery platform, making it easier for users to get practical answers instead of simply browsing video lists. YouTube Introduces Automated AI Labels, Google-Owned Platform to Proactively Tag Photorealistic AI-Generated Content.
Ask YouTube Lets Users Talk and Search
Introducing Ask YouTube, our new conversational search experience in @YouTube. 📽️
With Ask YouTube, you can ask more complex search queries, like needing help planning a road trip through the California coast or wanting tips on how to teach your kid to ride a bike. You can even… pic.twitter.com/hYughQMge3
— Google (@Google) May 27, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).