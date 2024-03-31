AT&T, a leading US telecoms giant, has confirmed a massive data breach affecting millions. As per multiple reports, personal details of around 7.6 million present customers and 65.4 million former customers have been breached and discovered on the dark web. The leaked information includes sensitive particulars like full names, email addresses and dates of birth; however, AT&T has made it clear that no financial information for customers was part of the breach. The source of the breach, whether from its systems or a third-party supplier, is still unknown as AT&T continues to investigate this issue further. Cybersecurity experts have been called upon to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter. USB Charger Scam: Centre Warns Citizens Against Using Phone Charging Portals at Public Places, Know Why.

AT&T Data Breach

