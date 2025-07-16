Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company's AI agent had successfully foiled a cyberattack before it happened. Pichai, praising Google AI agent, said, "Our AI agent Big Sleep helped us detect and foil an imminent exploit. We believe this is a first for an AI agent - definitely not the last - giving cybersecurity defenders new tools to stop threats before they’re widespread." Google CEO Sundar Pichai did not provide more information about the 'Big Sleep' AI agent and how it helped to stop a cyberattack. Grok 4 in Demand: Elon Musk’s xAI Says It Increased Limits for Its New AI Model After Overwhelming Demand Through API.

