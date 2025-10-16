Nithin Kamath, Zerodha founder and CEO, said that his X (formerly Twitter) account was compromised on 15 October 2025. He said, "So, my personal Twitter account was compromised yesterday because I fell for a phishing e-mail early in the morning while at home, browsing on my personal device." Nithin Kamath called it a "momentary lapse in attention." He said the e-mail got through spam and phishing filters and displayed a "Change Your Password" link. After he entered the password, attackers gained access to a single login session and used the account "@Nithin0dha" to tweet "spammy cryptocurrency links." Kamath said he was saved because he had 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication) enabled, which prevented the hackers from taking full control of the account. He said, "The entire thing appeared to be fully AI-automated and not personal." Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath added that 2FA was essential but emphasised that cybersecurity frameworks within organisations and governments need to be holistic and not fixated solely on technical solutions. Is X Shutting Down Its Creator Monetisation Programme Because It Caused More Harm Than Benefit? Elon Musk’s Platform Calls Claim ‘Fake News’.

Nithin Kamath's X Account Hacked in Phishing Attack by Hackers

So, my personal Twitter account was compromised yesterday because I fell for a phishing e-mail early in the morning while at home when browsing on my personal device. A momentary lapse in attention. The e-mail got through all spam and phishing filters. I clicked on the 'Change… pic.twitter.com/4x4Pg8MtUj — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) October 16, 2025

