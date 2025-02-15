Microsoft Security Intelligence said it was a sophisticated phishing campaign group called "Storm-2372" that targeted governments, NGOs and industries. The Storm 2372 group used a phishing technique called "device code phishing", which tricked the users into logging in to their productivity apps. Then, the cybercriminals from Storm 2372 group would capture the information from log in (tokens) to access and compromise the accounts. An investigation by Microsoft Security Intelligence suggested that this phishing campaign was active since August 2024 and lured services like WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams and Signal. Besides, it attacked NGOs, governments, IT services, defence, communications, higher education, energy and oil & gas across North America, Africa, Europe and the Middle East. Siri Delayed: Apple Intelligence Powered AI Siri Assistant Reportedly Runs Into Some Bugs, Pushed to iOS 18.5 Update.

Storm-2372 Phishing Group Identified by Microsoft Threat Intelligence

Within the past 24 hours, we observed Storm-2372 shifting to using the specific client ID for Microsoft Authentication Broker in the device code sign-in flow of their device code phishing campaign. Get more details from our continuous tracking of this active threat:… — Microsoft Threat Intelligence (@MsftSecIntel) February 14, 2025

