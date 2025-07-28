Bitcoin price today, on July 28, 2025, stood at USD 1,19,393.02 at 8:49 AM IST, showing a steady upward trend. Earlier the same day, at 3:11 AM IST, the BTC price was trading at USD 1,19,046.58. The steady rise reflects optimism, although the cryptocurrency market remains unpredictable. However, the Bitcoin price might soon cross the USD 1,20,000 mark if the current trend continues. While the recent increase in BTC price is seen as a positive sign, the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency suggests that sudden changes could still occur. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 28, 2025: SAIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Tata Chemicals Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Monday.

Bitcoin Price Today, July 28, 2025

