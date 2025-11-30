Bitcoin price today, on November 30, 2025, showed a slight upward movement. At 9:49 AM IST, the BTC price was trading at around USD 90,998.58. It marks a minor rise from USD 90,666.66 recorded at 4:11 AM IST earlier the same day. The Bitcoin price was also close to the previous value of USD 90,906.19 at 9:44 PM IST on November 29, 2025. These numbers show that Bitcoin has held a stable range over the past day and hint at small gains signalling early signs of momentum. Although the changes in cryptocurrency are small, it may continue to show steady growth in the coming days. National Computer Security Day 2025: Date, History, and Why It Matters in the Fight Against Cyber Threats.

Bitcoin Price Today, November 30, 2025

