National Computer Security Day is an annual event that is celebrated on November 30 to raise public awareness about using the computer and keeping it safe from threats. This annual event highlights the importance of protecting computers, data, and digital systems from threats like hacking, malware, identity theft, and cyberattacks. This year, Computer Security Day 2025 falls on Sunday, November 30.

In the digital era that we live in today, our dependence on technology continues to grow, staying safe online has become essential for everyone, be it students, professionals, or organisations. In this article, let’s know more about Computer Security Day 2025 date, history and the significance of this annual event. Cyber Risk Management Should Be Part of Business Strategy, Feel Experts.

National Computer Security Day 2025 Date

Computer Security Day 2025 falls on Sunday, November 30.

National Computer Security Day History

In 1988, Computer Security Day was established by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM). This day was formed after several major computer incidents highlighted the need for stronger digital protection. Since 1988, this annual event has served as a reminder for individuals and companies to check their security systems and update their online safety practices.

National Computer Security Day Significance

With cybercrimes increasing globally, Computer Security Day promotes awareness about staying vigilant and responsible while using technology. The day encourages people to strengthen passwords and use authentication tools and update software and security systems. The day aims to educate people to protect personal data and stay alert against cyber fraud and learn safe digital habits to ensure a secure online environment.

